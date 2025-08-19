Enid community remembers security officer J.W. Bode, killed while protecting hospital

Hundreds of people online are sharing their condolences with family, friends and co-workers of J.W. Bode, a security officer who was killed while protecting the Integris Health Hospital in Enid on Sunday night.

By: Matt McCabe

-

Hundreds of posts on social media are celebrating the life of J.W. Bode, who was killed late Sunday night when a gunman entered the Integris Health Enid Hospital after 11 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Bode confronted the gunman before being shot. Responding police officers shot and killed the suspect at the scene.

Wade Burleson, a former longtime pastor at Emmanuel Enid, posted a tribute to Bode on his Facebook page. Bode previously worked at the church as a member of its security team.

More recently, Bode attended World Harvest Church and was also a member of its security team, according to pastor and friend Kevin Choate.

According to Choate, Bode spent most of his Sundays working at the Integris Health Hospital in Enid. A Facebook post from the hospital said he had been there for 5 years.

Brown-Cummings Funeral Home in Enid posted a link to an online memorial page for Bode.

Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington issued a statement saying,

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Integris Public Safety Officer J.W. Bode, who gave his life in the line of duty during the tragic events that unfolded in Enid on Sunday.

“The loss of Officer Bode is a profound reminder of the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by first responders each day. My thoughts and prayers remain with his family, friends, colleagues, and all those affected by this tremendous loss. His dedication and selflessness will not be forgotten.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the Integris Public Safety team, the Enid Police Department, and each of the additional responding agencies. Their swift and courageous actions undoubtedly saved lives and prevented further harm in this devastating situation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to everyone affected. I am confident that the strength, resilience, and unity of Enid will guide us through this difficult time and help us heal.”

Service details have not yet been announced.