Police officer injured while working NW OKC crash scene

An Oklahoma City police officer is injured while investigating a crash on Monday.

Monday, August 18th 2025, 6:35 am

By: Michael Johnston


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after being hit while investigating a crash on Monday morning.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were investigating a crash in the northbound lanes of Lake Hefner Parkway when a driver struck a patrol vehicle.

No officers were in that vehicle at the time of the crash.

Later, at around 2:30 a.m., as police were investigating that scene, another vehicle struck a second patrol vehicle.

An officer who was inside the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash was injured and transported to the hospital. OCPD says the officer is expected to recover.
