New Virtual Reality Active Shooter Training Available

The simulators train people on how to protect themselves and those around them.

By: News 9

Police and hospital staff are using virtual simulators to train for active shooter situations.

The simulators train people on how to protect themselves and those around them.

“This system has almost 500 different scenarios and most of them have deescalation skills built into it,” Darrel Long with Ascension Oklahoma Security said. “So our officers will learn how to speak to people to deescalate situations to keep them from getting out of control.”