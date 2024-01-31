Oklahoma Senators File At Least 27 Bills In 2024 Education Plan

The Senate Education Committee has laid out its education plans for the 2024 legislative session. Senators have filed at least 27 bills that are focused on teacher pay, recruitment and retention, and school safety.

Senators have filed at least 27 bills that are focused on teacher pay, recruitment and retention, and school safety. “We continue to build on the momentum from last year,” said Senator Adam Pugh.

Last year, lawmakers made a historic investment in education, passing the school choice tax credit, and investing millions in public education. Senate Education Chair Adam Pugh, says that is only the beginning. “The senate education committee will remain focused on recruiting high-quality men and women into our classrooms and helping keep them there, said Sen. Adam Pugh, (R ) Edmond.

Dozens of bills are focused on combating the teacher shortage. “1520 incentivizes retired teachers to come back into the classroom,” said Sen. Dwayne Pemberton, ( R) Muscogee.

Senator Pemberton's legislation would increase the salaries for retired teachers coming back to work.

Also proposed is a teacher pay increase on a scale from $1,500 to $3,000 based on years of experience. A carryover from last year, Senate Bill 466 would increase salaries for special education teachers. “This has not been adjusted since the 90’s and we know we have more kids than ever that are needing special services,” said Kristen Thompson, ( R) Edmond.

Senate Bill 1342 creates the “Oklahoma Teacher Recruitment Academy,” offering scholarships for future Oklahoma teachers. “The state would pay for their tuition and fees with the exchange they would teach in Oklahoma for the number of years they complete their scholarship and in a critical shortage subject,” said Sen. Ally Seifried ( R) Claremore.

These are just some of the dozens of education bills aimed at increasing academic outcomes for years to come. “We will produce a great product and continue to invest in our school system and provide the best opportunities no matter what they look like for the kids of our state,” said Sen. Pugh.

Full list of 2024 Senate Education Bills: