'Doing what is required is never enough:' 5 takeaways from Brent Venables’ camp press conference

Brent Venables made it clear that consistent effort, competition, and hard decisions are shaping a tougher, more SEC-ready Oklahoma football team heading into 2025.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Ahead of the college football season, the University of Oklahoma football team is gearing up for a season filled with high expectations.

On Wednesday, OU head football coach Brent Venables spoke about the path that lies ahead of the team and how they have adapted in the offseason.

Here are five takeaways from Venables' press conference.

1. Venables Is Still Evaluating Himself — And Everything Else

Brent Venables opened with a reflective tone, emphasizing that his self-evaluation as a head coach remains ongoing, no matter the record. “I need to get better at everything,” he said, noting that growth must happen even in a hypothetical 16-0 season. Each offseason brings a fresh set of challenges based on the DNA of the new team. That mindset fueled key changes most notably, parting ways with former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and bringing in a new voice. Venables made it clear: tough decisions aren’t avoided at Oklahoma. They’re expected.

2. The Offensive Line Has Taken A Big Step Forward

OU’s offensive line was one of the most glaring issues in 2024. But Venables outlined a much more optimistic picture heading into this season. The combination of three portal additions and a fully healthy returning group including Jake Taylor, Jacob Sexton, Troy Everett, and Logan Howland, has boosted depth and competition. Meanwhile, younger players like Mike Fasusi and Daniel Akinkunmi have made major gains in size and confidence. Across the board, Venables said the offensive line led the team in offseason improvements in strength, size, and body composition. It’s no longer a group being patched together.

3. Taylor Wine Is The Blueprint For Development

In a college football landscape dominated by quick exits via the transfer portal, junior defensive end Taylor Wein is the rare example of a player who stayed, worked, and earned his shot. Venables praised Wein’s consistency, work ethic, and self-awareness, saying he’s transformed physically and mentally over three years. His teammates backed it up in a recent meeting when Venables asked them to speak on Wein’s impact the overwhelming response was about his daily consistency. “Doing what is required is never enough,” Venables said. “He lives that.”

4. Don’t Doubt The Transfers

OU’s two most talked-about offensive transfers QB John Mateer and RB Jaydn Ott are bringing more than just talent to Norman. They bring belief, humility, and toughness, according to Venables. Mateer, who led the nation in touchdowns last season, has impressed with his football IQ and ability to correct mistakes quickly. Ott, who arrived this summer, has flashed his explosive speed and versatility out of the backfield. Asked about doubts surrounding players who haven’t yet faced SEC defenses, Venables countered with examples of freshmen and transfers alike who’ve thrived in the league. “Talent, preparation, and mindset translate,” he said.

5. Camp Will Be About Competition At Every Position

From quarterback to cornerback to the defensive front, Venables made it clear: starting jobs will be earned, not handed out. He expects fall camp to be highly competitive across nearly every unit. In the secondary, players like Gentry Williams, Jacobe Johnson, and Eli Bowen are pushing for lead roles, while Kendall Dolby could see time at both corner and cheetah. On the defensive line, true freshmen David Stone and Danny Okoye are being counted on immediately — not just for depth, but for impact. Venables said both are already being coached hard and show “championship-level mindset and toughness.”