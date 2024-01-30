3 OKC Thunder Players Named 2024 Rising Stars

On Tuesday, the NBA named forward/center Chet Holmgren, guard Cason Wallace and guard/forward Jalen Williams to the 2024 Rising Stars players pool.

By: News On 6, News 9, Drake Johnson

For the first time since the 2008-09 season, three Oklahoma City Thunder players have been named Rising Stars by the NBA.

On Tuesday, the NBA named forward/center Chet Holmgren, guard Cason Wallace and guard/forward Jalen Williams to the 2024 Rising Stars players pool.

The player pool consists of rookies, sophomores and NBA G League players who will be drafted onto four teams of seven next Tuesday.

Those teams will compete in a mini-tournament on Friday, Feb. 16, according to the NBA.

Holmgren has started in 47 games for the Thunder this season, averaging 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.55 blocks, according to the OKC Thunder. He leads all rookies in field goal percentage.

Wallace has been in 47 games with seven starts. He's averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. His three-point shooting is second among rookies at 42.3%.

Williams has started 44 games averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4 rebounds with 1.07 steals. He's fifth in the league from behind the arc at 45%.

The Thunder play the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City.