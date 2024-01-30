Former OU Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts Named To 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts were announced as replacements for NFC starters Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott.

By: Drake Johnson

A pair of former Sooners quarterbacks were named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday.

Purdy won't participate in the Pro Bowl Games because his 49ers are playing in the Super Bowl. The NFL said Prescott was excused due to the pending birth of his daughter.

This season, Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record that was enough to win the NFC South and host a playoff game against Hurts' Eagles, which they won 32-9.

Mayfield had one of his most successful seasons in the NFL, throwing for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Eagles finished 11-6 in Hurts' third full season as the starting quarterback. He had 3,858 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also had 605 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

This year's Pro Bowl Games are in Orlando, where players compete in a multi-day skills showdowns before the flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 4.

