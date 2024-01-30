Local Organization Hosts 'Galentine's Day' Celebration

Oklahoma organization YWCA is hosting a 'Galentine's Day' event to celebrate women and raise awareness for their mission.

Tuesday, January 30th 2024, 1:30 pm

By: News 9


YWCA says its mission is to provide care and hope to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Inspired by a trope on the TV show 'Parks and Recreation,' YWCA's Galentine's Day raises awareness of its mission while giving women the opportunity to socialize in a welcoming environment.

They will be serving breakfast, a photo booth, swag bags, and more.

The event is on Feb. 10 at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City; single tickets are $40, and a table for 12 is $240.

For more information, visit the YWCA WEBSITE.
