Thunder Face-Off Against Timberwolves Monday Night

Monday, January 29th 2024, 5:23 pm
The Thunder, now in first place, are back in town. They finally get to enjoy home for a while.
But, no time to rest after yesterday’s disappointing game in Detroit. Monday night, they face Minnesota.
The Timberwolves have the same record as the Thunder.
Oklahoma’s Own Steve McGehee is at the Paycom Center and has more on what to expect from the Thunder.
