Thunder Face-Off Against Timberwolves Monday Night

Oklahoma’s Own Steve McGehee is at the Paycom Center and has more on what to expect from the Thunder.

Monday, January 29th 2024, 5:23 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder, now in first place, are back in town. They finally get to enjoy home for a while.

But, no time to rest after yesterday’s disappointing game in Detroit. Monday night, they face Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have the same record as the Thunder.

