The car fleeing from police went over a curb before tearing through McDonald's yard and smashing into his living room.

'The Car Was In My House': Man Speaks After Pursuit Ends In Living Room

A couple in Northwest Oklahoma City woke up to a car in their house when a pursuit ended in their living room. Now, the man who rents the home says he left wondering where he's going to go to sleep tonight.

It all started around 8:30 Monday morning.

"Oklahoma City officers attempted to stop a vehicle in traffic around Northwest 10th and Youngs," Msgt. Dillon Quirk said. "As officers approached that vehicle it fled, initiating a pursuit."

He said the pursuit didn't last long, ending a few blocks up the road at Northwest 13th Street and Villa Avenue, where Barron McDonald and his girlfriend were asleep inside the home he rents.

"I heard a loud boom,” McDonald said. "I thought it was a car accident in front of the house. But I walked around the corner and saw the car was in my house."

"I just was like what's going on, I didn't know what to think," McDonald said.

Quirk says there were two suspects inside the car when it crashed into the home.

“One person remained inside the vehicle and one suspect fled from the scene," Quirk said. "Officers flooded the area, a perimeter was set up, and ultimately that second person was taken into custody."

Police say they found several firearms inside the car and both suspects will face a multitude of charges, including felony eluding for the driver.

One of the suspects was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being taken to jail.

The couple inside the home weren't injured, but McDonald says they're not unaffected.

"At this point I’m wondering where I’m going to live,” McDonald said. “I can't stay in that house right there because, you see, they drove a car through it."

With both suspects behind bars, all that's left of this morning's pursuit is the damage to McDonald’s rental home. He said he plans to salvage what he can and find a new place to live.