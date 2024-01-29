Mental Health Services Provider To Expand Services At Oklahoma County Jail

Calm Waters announced they will be expanding their services at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Monday, January 29th 2024, 10:12 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Calm Waters, an Oklahoma City-based mental health services provider, said they will be expanding their services at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, three-fourths of the jail's roughly 1,600 detainees suffer from some kind of mental health issue.

Erin Engelke, Calm Water CEO, joined the News 9 team with more on the services they provide.
