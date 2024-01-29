Mental Health Services Provider To Expand Services At Oklahoma County Jail

Monday, January 29th 2024, 10:12 am
Calm Waters, an Oklahoma City-based mental health services provider, said they will be expanding their services at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
According to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, three-fourths of the jail's roughly 1,600 detainees suffer from some kind of mental health issue.
Erin Engelke, Calm Water CEO, joined the News 9 team with more on the services they provide.
