Mental Health Services Provider To Expand Services At Oklahoma County Jail

Calm Waters, an Oklahoma City-based mental health services provider, said they will be expanding their services at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, three-fourths of the jail's roughly 1,600 detainees suffer from some kind of mental health issue.

Erin Engelke, Calm Water CEO, joined the News 9 team with more on the services they provide.