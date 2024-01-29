No Injuries, No Arrests Made After Shots Fired Near OU Campus

Monday, January 29th 2024, 4:30 am
No suspects have been arrested after Norman Police responded to a shots fired call north of the University of Oklahoma's campus.
The Cleveland County Sherriff's Office said the shooting happened Sunday morning near Asp Avenue and Duffy Street, located just north of Campus Corner.
When deputies responded, they said multiple vehicles sped away from the scene.
Investigators say no one was hurt.
