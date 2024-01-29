Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show Returns To Expo Square

The annual Tulsa, Boat, Sport and Travel Show kicks off on Monday in Tulsa.

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 7:41 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The annual Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show kicks off on Monday in Tulsa.

It's at the SageNet Center at Expo Square and the event runs all week.

The show is made of 460,000 square feet of boats, RVs, outdoor accessories, travel tips and more.

"Every type of price range, every type of product that you want and they're all under one roof. We have free parking, it's a fun day and there are so many dealers here from all over the state," said Jennifer Maricle, who works for the event.

This is the 68th year of the show.

