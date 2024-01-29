Man Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence For Child Sex Crimes In Pottawatomie County

An Earlsboro man is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of child sex crimes.

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 7:19 pm

By: News 9


POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. -

Investigators said the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office learned of 26-year-old Alexander Santiago's sexual abuse of a minor.

Then Homeland Security executed a search warrant of his cell phone that uncovered thousands of sexually explicit material.

After his release, Santiago will be under supervision for the remainder of his life.

