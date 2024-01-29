Man Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence For Child Sex Crimes In Pottawatomie County

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 7:19 pm
An Earlsboro man is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of child sex crimes.
Investigators said the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office learned of 26-year-old Alexander Santiago's sexual abuse of a minor.
Then Homeland Security executed a search warrant of his cell phone that uncovered thousands of sexually explicit material.
After his release, Santiago will be under supervision for the remainder of his life.
