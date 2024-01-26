MLK Alliance Honors MLK Jr. Day with Parade, Day Of Events

Friday, January 26th 2024, 6:33 am
The Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Alliance honors Martin Luther King Jr. with a weekend parade and other events.
Monica Murrell, Vice Chair of the MLK Jr. Alliance, Inc., stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss what to expect.
Weather delayed events celebrating Dr. King earlier this month, but on Saturday, there is a full schedule of events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
7:30 a.m. Midwest City Committee Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast
Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Rd., MWC, OK
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. OKC MLK Alliance Job Fair
Frederick Douglas High School, 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave., OKC
9:00 a.m,. OKC MLK Alliance Opening Program
Clara Luper Freedom Center, 2609 N. Martin Luther King Ave., OKC
9:45 a.m. Silent March
Step off from Freedom Center, then West up N.E. 23rd Street to Oklahoma History Museum.
10:45 a.m. National Bell Ringing Salute to Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King
Oklahoma History Museum, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., OKC, OK
12:15 p.m. OKC MLK Alliance Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Program
St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street, OKC, OK
2:00 p.m. OKC MLK Holiday Parade
Awards Ceremony / Closing Events immediately following the parade.
School Supply Give Away, Band Performances, Awards Presentations
For more information on the MLK Jr. Alliance and any of their events, CLICK HERE.
