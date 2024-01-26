MLK Alliance Honors MLK Jr. Day with Parade, Day Of Events

The MLK Jr. Alliance, Inc. Vice Chair stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and other events that are happening on Saturday.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Alliance honors Martin Luther King Jr. with a weekend parade and other events.

Monica Murrell, Vice Chair of the MLK Jr. Alliance, Inc., stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss what to expect.

Weather delayed events celebrating Dr. King earlier this month, but on Saturday, there is a full schedule of events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

7:30 a.m. Midwest City Committee Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast

Reed Conference Center, 5800 Will Rogers Rd., MWC, OK

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. OKC MLK Alliance Job Fair

Frederick Douglas High School, 900 N. Martin Luther King Ave., OKC

9:00 a.m,. OKC MLK Alliance Opening Program

Clara Luper Freedom Center, 2609 N. Martin Luther King Ave., OKC

9:45 a.m. Silent March

Step off from Freedom Center, then West up N.E. 23rd Street to Oklahoma History Museum.

10:45 a.m. National Bell Ringing Salute to Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King

Oklahoma History Museum, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., OKC, OK

12:15 p.m. OKC MLK Alliance Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Program

St. Paul Episcopal Cathedral, 127 NW 7th Street, OKC, OK

2:00 p.m. OKC MLK Holiday Parade

Awards Ceremony / Closing Events immediately following the parade.

School Supply Give Away, Band Performances, Awards Presentations

