Charges Being Filed After Investigation Into Mooreland Public Schools Bomb Threat

Charges are being filed against those involved with a bomb threat that canceled classes for Mooreland Public Schools, according to authorities.

By: News 9

Mooreland Police Chief Bobby Kehn shared in a news release on Thursday that authorities were contacted on January 23, and after an initial investigation, Mooreland Police contacted OSBI for assistance.

Kehn continues to state that the investigation is now completed, and everyone involved has been identified. Charges are being filed with the Woodward County District Attorney's Office and the Office of Juvenile Affairs, according to the news release.

Mooreland Public Schools shared on social media "At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, administration of Mooreland High School was made aware of a post on social media of a bomb threat to MHS. Mooreland Police Department was immediately notified and began working with Mooreland Public Schools."

The post goes on to say that with the help of OHP the school was cleared of any threat. However, the source of the threat was still unclear as of Wednesday evening, leading school officials to cancel school on Thursday.

Mooreland Public Schools stated that they will have school as normal on Friday, January 26 with an increased police presence. The post also stated that counselors will also be available in the high school and elementary school to talk to students.