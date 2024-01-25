Child Advocacy Organization Teaches How Oklahomans Can Make A Difference

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is gearing up to train advocates across the state in a Legislative Lab starting next week.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is gearing up to train advocates across the state in a Legislative Lab starting next week.

CEO Joe Dorman appeared on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss how anyone can advocate for the youth.

OICA is looking for more advocates to lobby on behalf of children in Oklahoma

“We don't have enough voices at the Capitol from people who are living those experiences, Dorman said. “Lawmakers need to hear those experiences so they can vote in the best way possible.”

Dorman said because speaking with lawmakers can be intimidating, they are hosting a four-day lab in hopes of preparing people to be more effective at the Capitol, within their city council, school board, or wherever they are advocating.

“It teaches them the tools they need to be able to speak to policymakers,” Dorman said.

Some of the tips from the course include having a good fact sheet with information available for individuals to read quickly, using social media, and writing to news sources.

He said the most effective way to make change is to call or visit policymakers in person.

“They hear your voice, they look you in the eye, it's more effective,” Dorman said.

The Legislative Lab will run from January 31 through February 5, 2024.

For more information on becoming an advocate or getting involved with OICA, CLICK HERE.