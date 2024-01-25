Oklahoma City Liquor Store Robbery Caught On Camera, Police Searching For Suspect Involved

An unknown man was caught on camera robbing a store in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a robbery in northwestern Oklahoma City was caught on camera, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the robbery happened at a liquor store near Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

On tape, an unknown man is shown pointing a gun in the store clerk's face and demanding money.

Oklahoma City Police said the violence of the robbery makes it especially concerning.

"This guy takes the gun out, he's shouting at the clerk, threatening him, actually strikes him one time, jumps over the counter [and] confronts him," OCPD MSgt. Gary Knight said. "Even after he has the money he's still confronting and shoving the clerk around."

Police said the clerk was shaken up, but not seriously hurt.