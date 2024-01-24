Oklahoma Senator Files Bill To Add Domestic Violence To Violent Crime Offenders List

Wednesday, January 24th 2024, 11:32 am
An Oklahoma Senator has filed a bill to add domestic violence to the state's violent crime offenders registry.
Senator Michael Brooks says he has filed a similar bill in the past, but it stalled.
The registry gives the public access to information about people with violent histories.
The Oklahoma Domestic Violence hotline, (800) 522-SAFE (7233), and the 24-hour Safeline 1-800-522-SAFE (7233), provide assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking. The Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 and the Elder Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 also provide resources for escaping abusive situations.
For the full list of Oklahoma Domestic Violence resources, click here.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 and the National Dating Abuse Helpline (866) 331-9474 for those in abusive situations or relationships. The Rape Abuse Incest National Network (800) 656-4673 also helps in cases of rape or incest.
The StrongHearts Native Helpline (844) 762-8483 helps culturally-specific helpline for Native Americans impacted by domestic, dating and sexual violence.
The National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp (800) 422-4453) is for any child who is being abused or neglected. The National Center for Elder Abuse 1-855-500-3537 will help with elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
For the full list of National Domestic Violence resources, click here.
