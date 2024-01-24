Oklahoma Senator Files Bill To Add Domestic Violence To Violent Crime Offenders List

Oklahoma Senator, Michael Brooks, has filed a bill that could add domestic violence to the state's violent crime offenders registry.

By: News 9

Senator Michael Brooks says he has filed a similar bill in the past, but it stalled.

The registry gives the public access to information about people with violent histories.

What are some resources for Domestic Violence victims in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma Domestic Violence hotline, (800) 522-SAFE (7233), and the 24-hour Safeline 1-800-522-SAFE (7233), provide assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking. The Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 and the Elder Abuse Hotline 1-800-522-3511 also provide resources for escaping abusive situations.

For the full list of Oklahoma Domestic Violence resources, click here.

What are some National resources for Domestic Violence?

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 and the National Dating Abuse Helpline (866) 331-9474 for those in abusive situations or relationships. The Rape Abuse Incest National Network (800) 656-4673 also helps in cases of rape or incest.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline (844) 762-8483 helps culturally-specific helpline for Native Americans impacted by domestic, dating and sexual violence.

The National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp (800) 422-4453) is for any child who is being abused or neglected. The National Center for Elder Abuse 1-855-500-3537 will help with elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

For the full list of National Domestic Violence resources, click here.



