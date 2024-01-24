Oklahoma City Firefighters Evaluating Winter Weather Response

After an ice storm earlier this week, Oklahoma City firefighters say they were responding to emergencies around the clock.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters said it wasn't until after an ice storm earlier this week that emergency calls began to flood the department.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they experienced "around the clock emergencies" after rain froze on the roads Sunday night.

Firefighters say they were working 20 to 25 emergencies at a time, including a crash on Interstate 240 Sunday night that left a firefighter with minor injuries.

In total, Oklahoma City utilities crews repaired 86 emergency water main breaks and water line breaks, and responded to 740 emergency shut-off calls.

“The cold weather can be challenging," OKCFD Cpt. Scott Douglas said. “Our call board was full.”

Fire crews said while they were busy, most people stayed home, making things easier for them.