A Guthrie mobile home fire turns deadly, taking the lives of multiple people

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 10:20 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

The smell of smoke lingered after officials say the fire completely destroyed a mobile home. 

It happened a little before six o’clock Saturday morning in the 6000 block of Terrill Lane in Guthrie. 

Logan County Emergency Manager Steven Haga said three people escaped the fire and three died in the fire.  

A source told News 9 one of the victims was an eight-year-old boy.  

Fire departments from Guthrie and surrounding areas responded to the fire.   

“There were two firefighters that were injured during the fire,” said Haga.  

He said they suffered minor injuries and were taken away to be treated.  

Haga added, “I believe one went to maybe Logan Mercy here in Guthrie and another one went down to, maybe Integris or Baptist in Oklahoma City. and then the one that made it out of the fire, they were they were transported as well.”

Haga said the Oklahoma State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the fire and the cause is still unknown.  

A link to the family's Gofundme can be found here.
