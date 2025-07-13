Oklahoma business owner donating proceeds from "Texas Strong" shirts to flooding relief efforts

A local small business owner is working to raise money for Texas Flood victims, creating a “Texas Strong” t-shirt, where all proceeds will go to relief efforts down south.

By: Haley Hetrick

Savannah Prine began her small business as an extra hobby during the Summer, when she’s not teaching.

“I mainly make T-Shirts, I’ll make sweatshirts,” said Prine. “The first thing I thought was, I love buying shirts, I love buying graphic shirts. I just decided one day to just start making shirts and I've loved it ever since.”

She says it started small, and has grown from there. Savannah partners with a local company to create the designs for the shirts, and assembles everything out of her home.

“I just started with holiday shirts, Halloween came around, I started making Halloween and then Thanksgiving came and Christmas and it just kind of took off,” said Prine.

After seeing the tragic floods down in Texas, Savannah decided to do what she could to help.

“I just felt led to do it. I feel like whenever something happens to Oklahoma a lot of people rally around Oklahoma, with all of the tornados and storms we've had everybody constantly helps us out. So I thought, what a great thing it would be to give that help to someone else,” said Prine.

She has created multiple different “Texas Strong” shirts, and is donating all proceeds to Kerr County.

“We tried to kind of focus it around Texas themes so the red white and blue and all of the Texas flowers,” said Prine.

As a mother of 6-year-old twins, the scenes at Camp Mystic compelled her even further to lend a helping hand.

“It breaks my heart seeing all of the children that were lost down there. I couldn't imagine losing my two littles, it pulls at my heart strings a lot just thinking about it. There's just no way to explain it so I think that is the main reason as to why I would like to do this as well. I know there's more lives lost but it's hard when it's your baby,” said Prine.

She says she’s hoping to do anything she can to help our neighbors down south who have lost so much.

“Even the smallest amount can help one person. I know it will be more than one shirt but even if it's one shirt I think anything will help anybody down there,” said Prine.

To shop the “Texas Strong” shirts, you can visit her Storefront or her Facebook

You can reach out via email to place an order as well: shaycofundraiser@gmail.com