State of the City 2025: Mayor Holt to highlight Thunder’s future, Olympic events in OKC

Mayor David Holt will deliver Oklahoma City's 2025 State of the City address on July 16, highlighting progress on the Thunder’s new arena and the 2028 Olympics.

Mayor David Holt will deliver his annual State of the City address on Wednesday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Hosted by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, the sold-out event will bring together more than 1,400 business and community leaders to hear the mayor's updates on key initiatives shaping the city’s future.

A pivotal year for OKC

Holt is expected to focus on several transformative projects, including preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics and construction of the new $900 million downtown arena that will be home to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The address comes during a pivotal moment for the city as leaders move forward with large-scale infrastructure and economic development plans.

Downtown arena progress

Voters approved a tax package in December 2023 to fund the new arena, ensuring the Thunder remain in Oklahoma City through 2053. The venue will be built on the site of the former Cox Convention Center and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

MANICA Architecture and TVS are designing the arena, with Flintco and Mortenson serving as construction partners. The project will include an emphasis on connectivity.

Thunder’s rise in OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s journey from a relocated franchise to NBA champions mirrors Oklahoma City’s own transformation into a big-league city. The team arrived in 2008 after a lease dispute in Seattle led to the sale and relocation of the SuperSonics to Oklahoma City. Backed by a local ownership group, the move was initially met with skepticism nationwide, but energized the community.

In just their second season, the Thunder made the playoffs and became a consistent postseason presence throughout the 2010s. The team reached the NBA Finals in 2012 and helped redefine Oklahoma City's national reputation.

Following roster turnover and rebuilding seasons, the Thunder surged back into contention in the early 2020s, culminating in a historic championship run in 2025. The title was the franchise’s first for the city.

City officials credited fans' faith in the Thunder's abilities following their victory over the Indiana Pacers at the Paycom Center. The win secured the Thunder’s place not only in NBA history but also in the identity of Oklahoma City.

Olympic spotlight on OKC

Mayor Holt will also provide updates on Oklahoma City’s role in the 2028 Olympics. Riversport OKC and Devon Park are set to host canoe slalom and softball events, respectively, marking the first time Olympic competitions will take place in Oklahoma.

The city’s whitewater and softball venues were selected for their world-class quality and ability to meet international standards without new construction. News 9's Alex Cameron broke the story in June of 2024.

Event details

The State of the City luncheon is at full capacity. Those interested in being added to the waitlist can email register@okcchamber.com or call 405-297-8921, or visit the OKC Chamber of Commerce's official website.





