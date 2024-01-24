Riversport To Host 2 Olympic Trial Events, Many Experiences For Public

Riversport OKC recently announced that they would be hosting two events in the 2024 Olympic Trials and will have several events for Oklahomans to experience.

By: News 9

Riversport OKC recently announced that they would be hosting two events in the 2024 Olympic Trials and will have several events for Oklahomans to experience.

The Executive Director of Riversport, Mike Knopp, was on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss what they have coming up.

Knopp said the Olympics will be debuting a new event this year called kayak cross, and Riversport will be the first to host the trials for it.

“We have one of the best venues in the world for whitewater right here in Oklahoma City, and that's why we're getting events like this,” Knopp said.

He said the events will be open to the public, and you do not need to know anything about the sport.

“This is your chance to really get a taste of the Olympics and come and be a part of something that you're going to see this summer,” Knopp said.

The trials will take place on April 26 and 27.

They are hosting a winter event based on the movie “The Boys in the Boat.”

The experience features an indoor rowing experience where you learn to work as one, which is a theme in the movie.

“One of the unique aspects of river sport is we have this indoor rowing tank, and it's a really fun experience for people to come down,” Knopp said. “You don't have to go outside in the cold and get on the water; you can get a taste of it.”

They are also hosting Row Fest this summer, which Knopp said was one of the largest events in the country for rowing, kids' camps, and other family events.

CLICK HERE for more information on Riversport and the events they have coming up.