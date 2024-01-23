Okla. County Chief Public Defender, Bob Ravitz Dies

According to Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, the Oklahoma County Chief Public Defender, Robert Ravitz has died.

By: News 9

Robert "Bob" Ravitz has been a Public Defender for the county since 1987 and was a professor at Oklahoma City University School of Law.

According to the Oklahoma County website, Ravitz received many awards and accolades for his work, "Mr. Ravitz is a former member of the Oklahoma Sentencing Commission and Oklahoma Board of Juvenile Affairs and currently sits on the Uniform Jury Instruction Committee. Mr. Ravitz previously served as president of the OCU Law Alumni Association, the Metro Alliance for Safer Cities, and the Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association. He was a Barrister of the American Inn of Court XIII from 1990 to 1993 and is currently a Master in the William J. Holloway Inn of Court. Ravitz [most recently] served on the Board of Oklahoma Lawyers for Children, the Oklahoma County Drug Court, Community Sentencing, and Court Services Boards. He has previously served on the Board of Directors of the Oklahoma Board of Juvenile Affairs, Legal Aid of Western Oklahoma, the Oklahoma County Bar Association, and the Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association."