Integris Health Announces Delayed Openings Of Oklahoma Clinics

Monday, January 22nd 2024, 9:40 am
Healthcare provider Integris Health announced Monday morning that all clinics and urgent cares would not open until 12 p.m.
Integris said this is due to road conditions and for the safety.
"As always, the safety of our caregivers, patients and visitors is our top priority," Integris said.
The health provider said for anyone visiting their locations, to plan appropriately for cold weather and allowing additional drive time.
