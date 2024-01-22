Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 21

Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's edition of the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.

Sunday, January 21st 2024, 10:28 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

OKC Thunder Sideline Reporter Nick Gallo Joins Dean Blevins On The Sports Blitz

College Basketball Recap: Sooners Take Down Cincinnati, Cowboys Fall To Kansas State

Viewer Question

Kelce Scores Twice And Chiefs Beat Bills 27-24 To Advance To Face Ravens In AFC Championship

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Eliminated From NFL Playoffs Following 31-23 Loss To Detroit

Play The Percentages
