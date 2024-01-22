Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 21

Sunday, January 21st 2024, 10:28 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
OKC Thunder Sideline Reporter Nick Gallo Joins Dean Blevins On The Sports Blitz
College Basketball Recap: Sooners Take Down Cincinnati, Cowboys Fall To Kansas State
Kelce Scores Twice And Chiefs Beat Bills 27-24 To Advance To Face Ravens In AFC Championship
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Eliminated From NFL Playoffs Following 31-23 Loss To Detroit
January 21st, 2024
January 7th, 2024
December 24th, 2023
December 17th, 2023
January 23rd, 2024
January 23rd, 2024
January 23rd, 2024
January 23rd, 2024