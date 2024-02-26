Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 25

Join News 9 Sports Anchor Chris Williams and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's edition of the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.

Sunday, February 25th 2024, 10:23 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Chris Williams and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Gilgeous-Alexander Has 36 As Thunder Win 5th Straight With 123-110 Victory Over Rockets

Bedlam Basketball Recap: Sooners Take Final Scheduled Meeting Between Oklahoma-Oklahoma State

Viewer Question

No. 2 Oklahoma State Wrestling Drops Regular Season Finale To No. 4 Iowa

College Softball, Baseball Recap For OU & OSU

College Football Playoff Update, OU & OSU Win Totals

Play The Percentages
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 25th, 2024

February 18th, 2024

February 4th, 2024

January 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 26th, 2024