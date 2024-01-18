Off The Hook Seafood And More Announces Closure After Nearly A Decade Of Serving Oklahoma City

Off The Hook Seafood and More announced the restaurant in northern Oklahoma City would be closing its doors in early February.

By: News 9

A popular seafood restaurant in northern Oklahoma City announced they were closing after nearly a decade of operation.

Off The Hook Seafood and More, located at 125 West Britton Road near Interstate 235, was the only remaining restaurant after a previous locaton near WIll Rogers World Airport closed due to a decrease in customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the restaurant said they were grateful for many years of business, but will be closing on Feb. 3.

Thank you OKC for 9 great years of love and support! Our last day of business will be Saturday, Feb 3rd! We love you OKC.

This comes after several other restaurants such as Ned’s Starlite Lounge, Scratch Paseo, Louie's Grill & Bar, The Eleanor, Sunset Patio & Bar, Ludivine, and The Mantel Wine Bar & Bistro announced their closure.