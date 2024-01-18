Thunder Facing Utah Jazz Following 2 Straight Losses

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 5:17 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Utah Thursday night to take on the Jazz. after losing back-to-back games on the road in Los Angeles.
The Thunder are trying to bounce back after losing to the Lakers on Monday and the Clippers on Tuesday.
Tip-off for the game in Utah is at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The eight remaining Friday regular-season games are available to watch for free on our alternate station, KSBI Channel 52, beginning next Friday when the Thunder play in New Orleans.
