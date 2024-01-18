Thunder Facing Utah Jazz Following 2 Straight Losses

After losing back-to-back games in Los Angeles, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 5:17 am

By: News 9


SALT LAKE CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Utah Thursday night to take on the Jazz. after losing back-to-back games on the road in Los Angeles.

The Thunder are trying to bounce back after losing to the Lakers on Monday and the Clippers on Tuesday.

Tip-off for the game in Utah is at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The eight remaining Friday regular-season games are available to watch for free on our alternate station, KSBI Channel 52, beginning next Friday when the Thunder play in New Orleans.

