New Bill Would Ban 'Furries' From The Classroom

At the State Capitol, a last-minute filing sparked a social media firestorm.

It’s a bill wanting to get animal control involved for students who dress and act like animals.

It's been the source of social media rumors for years, after reports of kids identifying as cats, even wearing tails, and grooming themselves in the classroom. "It is crazy that this is something we have to address," Rep. Justin Humphrey said. He is the lawmaker behind the bill.

House Bill 3084 is aimed at kids who dress like animals at school, commonly referred to as "furries". "Any time we are catering to a mental health disease of a kid thinking they're an animal i think we've got problems," he said.

The bill states students who pretend to be animals at school '...shall not be allowed to participate in school curriculum or activities...' and if their parents can't come pick them up '...animal control services will be contacted to remove the student...' "To take this worn out talking point and weaponize it is not only disingenuous, but it's also dangerous," Representative Mickey Dollens, who spoke out against the bill, said Wednesday.

Not long after the bill was filed, critics took to social media, Dollens among them. "We're No. 5 in the country for hungry kids yet we've got legislators who are putting focus, time and attention on kids wearing costumes," he said.

Dollens says Humphrey's bill would punish kids for using their imaginations. "Do I want to see kids be creative? Absolutely,” Humphrey said. "Pretending to be something you're not is not artistic."

Dollens also called out the radical punishment the bill suggests. "If someone wants to have school spirit and wear a bulldog costume to a pep assembly, are you going to call animal control to haul the kid away?" he questioned.

Humphrey says this part of the legislation was an exaggeration to prove a point. "I think it's a valid point,” Humphrey said. “While it's done in a bit of a sarcastic nature, I think it brings validity to how insane this is."

Representative Humphrey says even if this bill doesn't pass, he hopes it sheds light on the issue.