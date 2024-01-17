Anyone who notices a ruptured pipe should shut off the water immediately, cut the electricity to the affected area, and call a plumber.

As Pipes Thaw, Here's What To Do If There's A Water Leak

Plumbers and water damage restoration companies expect more people to call about water leaks in the coming days as frozen pipes begin to thaw.

Temperatures reached the low 40s on Wednesday and are expected to remain mild on Thursday, allowing the ice within pipes to melt. But that also clears the way for water to gush out of any ruptures caused by the recent frigid weather.

Restoration 1 of Oklahoma City, a water damage restoration company, has already responded to numerous cases of ruptured pipes in the last few days, including several at Metro-area homes, said Chris Duncan, account manager at the company.

"If you want to look on a normal average day on a regular water-loss job, it can average anywhere from five to six-plus thousand dollars," said Duncan. "It depends on how much equipment needs to properly dry it out, the extraction and demolition of affected materials."

But the biggest incident that Restoration 1 responded to this week happened at an assisted living facility in Oklahoma City, which sustained burst pipes in two areas of the building on separate days, Duncan said.

Anyone who notices a ruptured pipe should shut off the water immediately, cut the electricity to the affected area, and call a plumber.

"It is important for people to know where their shutoff valves are in their homes," said Duncan. "If it's extensive, people need to contact their insurance agent and of course, a trusted restoration company."

While waiting for cleanup and restoration crews to arrive, people can also gather their valuables, take photos of the damage for the claims adjuster, and try to mitigate some of the flooding.

"If you have a shop vac, they can start that process," said Duncan.

The bottom line is to get rid of the water as quickly as possible.

"Not only for the prevention of mold, but also the warping of materials like 2x4s and the sill plates, and replacing dry wall," said Duncan.

Duncan added that residents should check their water bill for spikes, as they may indicate the home has a leak somewhere.

Other signs of a leaking pipe include a decrease in the water pressure, stains on the drywall, and the bubbling and buckling of flooring.