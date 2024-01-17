Oklahoma Supreme Court Hearing Arguments In Muscogee Nation Citizen's Tax Exemption Case

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday morning that could impact who is exempt from state income taxes.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is hearing a case on Wednesday that could determine whether tribal citizens have to pay state income tax.

State law currently says tribal members who live within Indian country are tax exempt. Muskogee (Creek) Nation tribal member Alicia Strobel is asking for a refund of state income taxes.

Stroble said she should receive a refund on her taxes based on three criteria: she's a member of a federally-recognized tribe, her source of income was within Indian country and she lives within the boundaries tribal nation of which she is a citizen.

However, the Oklahoma Tax Commission denied her request for a tax exemption, leading Strobel to appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Oral arguments for Strobel's case are set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday.