By: News 9

Dozens Of UCO Students Displaced After Dormitory Flooded, University Says

Eighty students have been evacuated from a dormitory at the University of Central Oklahoma after a pipe burst and flooded the building, the university says.

University officials say the students have been relocated while repairs are underway.

It is unclear what may have caused the pipe to burst.