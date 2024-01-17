OKCPS In-Person Classes Resume Tomorrow; Expect Bus Delays & Dress Warm

Oklahoma City Public Schools sent out a message to parents stating that classes will resume in person tomorrow.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools sent out a message to parents stating that classes will resume in person tomorrow. However, administrations advises parents who are able to be dropped off at school, rather than ride the bus.

"OKCPS Families,

As we return to in-person classes tomorrow, January 17th, forecasted temperatures could cause some of our bus routes to experience delays. To prevent students from being outside for an extended period of time, if you are able, please drop your student(s) off at school versus having them ride the school bus. Please be patient if your child’s bus is late picking them up or dropping them off. Your child’s school will be lenient on tardiness related to late buses.

The National Weather Service suggests dressing children in layers, including wearing a hat, winter coat and gloves to help protect your student from the extreme cold.

We thank you for your patience and continued support of OKCPS."



