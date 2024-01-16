Woman Found Dead In Stillwater House Fire

Tuesday, January 16th 2024, 12:22 pm

By: News 9


STILLWATER, Okla. -

A woman was found dead during a house fire in Stillwater, according to Stillwater authorities.

Diane Brock, 72, was found by responding crews around 7:40 p.m. as they were putting out the fire, the city says.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the back of the house when fire crews responded to the scene. 

The Stillwater Fire Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office are all investigating the fire.
