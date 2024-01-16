Woman Killed In Oklahoma City Shooting Identified By Police

Police are investigating the killing of a woman in southwest Oklahoma City on Jan. 13, 2024.

Police are investigating the killing of a woman in southwest Oklahoma City on Jan. 13, 2024.

Jacqueline Garcia, 22, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot near Southwest 29th Street and Youngs Avenue, police say. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where she died, according to police.

According to police, they have yet to identify a suspect and no arrests have been made.