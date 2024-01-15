Roads Remain Slick In Oklahoma City Heading Into Tuesday

The roads are starting to clear up in Oklahoma City because of the sunshine, but there will be refreezing as the sun goes down.

By: News 9

The refreeze could make morning commutes tricky, especially on unplowed and untreated neighborhood streets.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been out all day working to treat the roads and make them safe for drivers. Crews are working statewide for as long as temperatures remain below freezing. ODOT says it will continue treating the roads with salt and sand through tomorrow night.

They’re asking drivers to continue to be aware of slick, icy spots across the metro.

“Definitely want people to stay home if they can,” Street Superintendent Chris Daniels said. “But if you absolutely have to get out, then allow themselves plenty of time and use the snow routes provided by OKC.gov.”