Avoiding Blackouts By Conserving Energy During Extreme Winter Weather

Conserving energy as much as possible can help avoid rolling blackouts during extreme winter weather.

By: News 9

Oklahoma's power grid is ready to handle the upcoming extreme winter weather. However, it's also a good idea to conserve energy as much as possible.

Conserving energy can help to avoid rolling blackouts as the state did in 2021. More than 20,000 Oklahomans were in the dark during a winter storm.

OG&E has a few tips on conserving energy:

Turn off lights and appliances when you leave the room. Unplug small appliances, phone charges, gaming systems, etc., when not in use. Avoid using major electric appliances. Air dry your dishes instead of relying on your dishwasher

