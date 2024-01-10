OKC Museum Of Art Has Free Admission Days Due To Access For All Grant

The Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program provided the free admission days, which will be the second Sunday of each month for the next three years.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Museum Of Art is starting monthly free admission days starting Jan. 14. The Art Bridges Foundation's Access for All program provided the free admission days, which will be the second Sunday of each month for the next three years.

"Access for All will allow us to share the wonderful things happening at the Museum with many more people,” said Bryon Chambers, the Museum’s head of education. “We welcome our community to enjoy the first Access for All free admission day on Sunday and experience a robust set of traveling and permanent collection galleries, including Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight and First Look: New to the Museum.”

The OKCMA is also opening a new family space with art-related activities and free-play space for children.

Here is the free admission days schedule through June 2024:

January 14 February 11 March 10 April 28 Moved to the last Sunday in April May 12 June 9

Children under 17 always receive free admission, this program provides admission for adults once a month.

The Access for All grant will also fund Spanish translation labels and touchable art.