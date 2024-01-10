The Sooners play their first true road game after going 13-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

'It's Going To Be Physical': No. 9 Oklahoma Takes On TCU In Fort Worth

The Sooners are up to No. 9 in the nation after a 13-1 start to the season.

Oklahoma plays its first true road game of the season in Fort Worth against TCU (11-3) on Wednesday.

Following a win over Iowa State (who just defeated No. 2 Houston on Tuesday), the Sooners are hitting the road for back-to-back games in America's toughest conference.

Moser said his team of transfers and newcomers woke up sore Sunday morning, but they're excited for Big 12 games.

"It's going to be physical, like I said every night we can't worry about what the refs are calling we just have to stay locked in, stay connected with each other, and like I said possession by possession," said Sooners guard Javian McCollum.

The 11-3 Horned Frogs are coming off a narrow loss to Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse last weekend.

"The atmospheres are crazy like the crowds and like the up-and-downs and the physicality," said Sooners forward Jalen Moore. "I mean, I play physical but they said the physicality is very different so we're gonna have a great test on our hands."

Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -4; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners after Trey Tennyson scored 24 points in TCU’s 83-81 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-0 at home. TCU leads the Big 12 averaging 42.9 points in the paint. Emanuel Miller leads the Horned Frogs scoring 9.4.

TCU’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 14.1 more points per game (81.7) than TCU gives up to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tennyson is shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 8.5 points. Miller is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

Milos Uzan is averaging 8.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.