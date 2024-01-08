According to the retired officer, Francois said “I’m going to send you home,” before attempting to grab the gun.

Man Arrested After Attempting To Take Retired Officer's Gun, Police Say

A man attempted to take a retired officer’s gun at a northwest Oklahoma City drug store on Jan. 6, police say.

When responding police arrived at the CVS near Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard, the officer had the suspect, Malachy Francois, pinned against an aisle.

Francois was handcuffed and escorted out of the store by the responding officer. During the altercation inside the store, Francois was hit in the head with a stick by the retired officer.

According to police, the retired officer was working as a security officer and carrying a loaded pistol at the time. He had stopped by the drug store for various items when, according to police, he noticed Francois was following him around the store.

According to the retired officer, Francois said “I’m going to send you home,” before attempting to grab the gun. The retired officer was able to subdue Francois with use of a baton until the responding officer arrived.

Francois is charged with first-degree robbery, attempt to perform an act of violence, and assault and battery.

Francois was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.