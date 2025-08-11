Search underway for person of interest after woman found dead

The search for a person of interest is underway after a woman was found dead in Lincoln County.

By: Sylvia Corkill

-

A search is underway for a person of interest after a woman was found dead in Lincoln County. After a search that lasted for hours, the Sheriff’s office located the woman’s body in Wellston.

On Saturday, shortly after reporting the woman’s death to his neighbor, investigators say Ryan Archer vanished.

Image Provided By: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office

“Ryan Jacob Archer contacted his neighbor, reporting someone had shot themself south of his house,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Kevin Garrett.

Archer's neighbor called 911. Investigators located a woman's vehicle on Saturday.

“The deputies went out on this property, and they were able to locate a black-colored Chevrolet Tahoe,” said Garrett.

Investigators, drones, and trackers returned Sunday under the morning light. After searching a densely wooded area on private property, investigators located the body of a woman from Shawnee. A gun belonging to her was found nearby.

Garrett said the woman's family told investigators she would not have ended her life. They also said she had helped Archer before.

“The victim and Mr. Archer were friends from high school years ago. She had basically, on four occasions, gone to help Mr. Archer scrap metal because he needed to get some money to make a mortgage payment on his property,” said Garrett.

For that reason, investigators are trying to understand why Archer didn't call 911.

“You know, most people usually would call 911 if they had an associate or a friend that was to get hurt and to give the story to us instead of the neighbor,” said Garrett.

Investigators have not released the woman’s identity. They are waiting on the medical examiner to determine her cause of death.