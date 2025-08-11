Domestic abuse survivor challenges 27-year sentence in Bricktown murder case

An Oklahoma City woman convicted of manslaughter was in court on Monday asking for a shorter prison sentence under the Oklahoma Survivors' Act.

By: Jennifer Pierce

An Oklahoma City woman convicted of manslaughter was in court on Monday asking for a shorter prison sentence under the Oklahoma Survivors' Act. Tyesha Long claimed years of domestic violence led her to shoot and kill her ex-boyfriend in 2020.

The hearing was the first Survivors’ Act hearing to be held in Oklahoma County since it became law in 2024. Long took the stand for most of the day.

Convicted and sentenced for manslaughter in 2022, Long is serving a 27-year sentence. Long shot and killed her ex-boyfriend, Ray Brown, on the 8th floor of the Hilton Garden Inn in Bricktown.

Long testified she was assaulted not only physically throughout their relationship, but there was a road rage incident where Brown crashed into her car. Long also claimed that one of the physical assaults led to a miscarriage.

As prosecutors fight to keep Long in prison for her full sentence, attorneys with the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice want more freedom stories like Lisa Wright's. She sat in the courtroom for Long's hearing.

“Being the first and only survivor that is out,” said Lisa Wright, released from prison under the Survivors’ Act. “I think it’s very important that I show my support not only to Tyesha but to her legal team.”

Wright was released from prison in January after serving nearly 35 years for the murder of her husband, even though she was not the one who shot him. Wright marked state history by being the first domestic violence victim to walk free under the Survivors’ Act.

It will be up to an Oklahoma County judge if Long will see the same relief.

“Standing in belief and prayer for a positive outcome,” said Wright.

Under the Survivors’ Act, Long could have her sentence reduced from 27 years to 12 years. Long's hearing will continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Her attorneys have two more witnesses to testify.