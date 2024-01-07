Kasey Alert Issued For 38-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Lawton

A Kasey Alert has been issued for a missing 38-year-old man last seen in Lawton on Dec. 29th.

By: News 9

A Kasey Alert has been issued for a missing 38-year-old man last seen in Lawton on Dec. 29th.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jason Kodaseet was last seen that day around 11 a.m. near Cache Road Square in Lawton, Oklahoma.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black jacket and black Nike shoes.

He is approximately 5-foot-11 weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

OHP activated the alert for the Lawton Police Department.

If you see Kodaseet or have information, call 911.