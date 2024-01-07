Kasey Alert Issued For 38-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Lawton

A Kasey Alert has been issued for a missing 38-year-old man last seen in Lawton on Dec. 29th.

Saturday, January 6th 2024, 8:16 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jason Kodaseet was last seen that day around 11 a.m. near Cache Road Square in Lawton, Oklahoma.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black jacket and black Nike shoes.

He is approximately 5-foot-11 weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

OHP activated the alert for the Lawton Police Department.

If you see Kodaseet or have information, call 911.

