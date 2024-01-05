2 Best Friends Welcome Babies Only Hours Apart

Two friends from Washington, Okla. welcomed their newborns into the world just hours apart in the same Norman hospital.

By: News 9

-

Blakeleigh Mashburn and Makayla Magruder, welcomed their newborn sons, Carter and Sullivan, just hours apart.

Blakeleigh and Makayla are best friends from Washington, Oklahoma. Over the years, their friendship has grown. On December 31, when Makayla gave birth at Norman Regional HealthPlex, to her son, Sullivan.

Meanwhile, on the same night, Blakeleigh also found herself at Norman Regional, but she was sent home due to false labor pains. Before leaving, she visited her best friend and her newborn baby. The next morning on New Year’s Day, Blakeleigh's water broke.

Makayla shared, "I told my nurse that we were best friends, and they thought that was so cool and special. So they said they'll put her right next to me. And I was like, 'That would be awesome.'" This decision by the hospital staff resulted in Sullivan and Carter, the two newborn boys, being born only hours apart in rooms next door to each other.

Despite not sharing the same birth year, Blakeleigh said, "I think it's really special that “Sully” got his birthday on New Year's Eve, and then Carter got his birthday on New Year's Day."

As these two remarkable friends embark on their journey of motherhood, they embrace the opportunity to pass down their enduring bond to the next generation. Blakeleigh says, "Now we have two little boys to raise together and have playdates forever."