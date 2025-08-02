Crash and semi fire shut down southbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near Sara Road

Southbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike are shut down near Sara Road after a collision and a semi fire involving a gravel-hauling truck.

By: Graham Dowers

Emergency crews shut down the southbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike just south of Highway 66 on Saturday morning after a collision involving a semi-truck hauling gravel.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials say the semi caught fire after the crash, prompting a large emergency response. Scanners indicated the crash may be fatal, and multiple EMSA units were requested to the scene. Officials have not confirmed the number or extent of injuries.

Authorities say the crash occurred near Sara Road, and authorities have shut down the turnpike’s southbound traffic north of NW 23rd Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews respond.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.