Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Named Rookie Of The Month For Western Conference

By: News 9

Chet Holmgren, the Thunder’s forward/center, is the Western Conference’s December Rookie of the Month. This is Holmgren’s second Rookie of the Month award, the fourth Thunder player to win it multiple times.

According to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Holmgren started in 13 games in December. He averaged 17.4 points on 55.1 percent shooting from the field, 7.7 rebounds, 3.46 blocks and 2.4 assists in 29.7 minutes per game.

Holmgren helped to lead the Thunder to a 10-3 record in December.

According to the Thunder, Holmgren was the first rookie since Tim Duncan to have consecutive games with at least seven blocks.