Unmarked Grave Of OKC Patrolman Honored With Headstone 100 Years After Death

A local hero who died while serving his community more than 100 years ago was honored. A gravestone was placed on the Oklahoma City patrolman’s unmarked grave. The ceremony on Wednesday was the fourth marker placed on a forgotten officer’s grave. The memorial service was held at Rose Hill Burial Park in northwest Oklahoma City.

A gun salute and a prayer on Wednesday started the service for fallen Oklahoma City patrolman A.L. Walton.

“We’re thankful for a time we can spend with a brother that lost his life while in the line of duty in 1923,” said an Oklahoma City officer.

While Walton's biological family was not there, his brothers and sisters in blue came to pay tribute.

“Locating the family is the first project and when we determine there is no family we are allowed to go ahead and do it,” said Dennis Lippe, Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial.

Remembering officers who were forgotten is retired officer Dennis Lippe's new job. Lippe started the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial organization to provide markers for every unmarked grave.

“To think in today’s day and age there’s an unmarked grave of a police officer that died in the line of duty it’s unfathomable,” said Deputy Chief Jason Clifton, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Years of research goes into each officer's story.

“On October 16th, the North Canadian River overflowed its banks with crest waters 25 feet high,” said Lippe.

Patrolman Walton stayed up 36 hours to save lives during the catastrophic flooding.

“Patrolman Walton was taken to the hospital for treatment,” said Lippe. “While in the hospital he developed pneumonia and died Friday, October 26th, 1923.”

Walton joined the dozens of other officers the memorial project will honor with a marked grave.

“I can’t even put a word on it,” said Tipton. “It’s an honor beyond belief.”

There are 38 more ceremonies planned this year for Oklahoma officers who died in the line of duty.