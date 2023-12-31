Lawton Man Accused Of Killing Bicyclist

Sunday, December 31st 2023, 8:37 am
Authorities arrest a Lawton man in connection to the death of a bicyclist.
According to court documents, surveillance video revealed Vincent Sayer hitting the bicyclist with his car at an intersection.
The bicyclist, Mark Cochran, was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Sayer is held at the Comanche County Jail.
