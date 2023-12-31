Lawton Man Accused Of Killing Bicyclist

Authorities arrest a Lawton man in connection to the death of a bicyclist.

By: News 9

According to court documents, surveillance video revealed Vincent Sayer hitting the bicyclist with his car at an intersection.

The bicyclist, Mark Cochran, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Sayer is held at the Comanche County Jail.