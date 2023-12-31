Lawton Man Accused Of Killing Bicyclist

Authorities arrest a Lawton man in connection to the death of a bicyclist.

Sunday, December 31st 2023, 8:37 am

By: News 9


Authorities arrest a Lawton man in connection to the death of a bicyclist.

According to court documents, surveillance video revealed Vincent Sayer hitting the bicyclist with his car at an intersection.

The bicyclist, Mark Cochran, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Sayer is held at the Comanche County Jail.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 31st, 2023

December 31st, 2023

December 29th, 2023

December 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

January 1st, 2024

January 1st, 2024

January 1st, 2024

January 1st, 2024